Dee A. Earl, 73

Dee Ann Earl, age 73 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully Monday morning, January 18, 2021, at St. Mark’s Living in Austin. Dee was born on February 3, 1947 in Austin, Minnesota, the daughter of Rayburn and Dorothy (Kuhneman) Earl. She grew up in Austin and graduated from Austin High School in 1965. Following graduation, Dee earned a scholarship to attend the Minneapolis Institute of Art. She finished her Bachelor of Arts Degree at Sonoma State University in Santa Rosa, California. Dee enjoyed her life being an artist and free spirit in northern California, with her partner and best friend, Lee Gervais. She loved painting, being around animals, and especially spending time with her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Lalena Zoe (Mike) Magnetta of Grayslake, IL; sister, Susan Murphy of Austin, MN; as well as her extended loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rayburn Earl and Dorothy Meany.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the amazing care givers at Heartland Hospice, St. Mark’s Living, and Our House Senior Living staff.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Hormel Historic Home in Austin. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday. A private interment will be held. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. In lieu of flowers, family prefers memorials to St. Mark’s Living in recognition of the wonderful care Dee received there. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.