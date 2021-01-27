Convictions: Jan. 10-16

—Edbin Jose Coreas, 25, of Austin was sentenced to 60 months in prison for felony violent felon in possession of firearm ammunition. He must pay $135 in fines.

—Elijah Michael Hix, 34, of Brownsdale was sentenced to five years of probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He must follow several conditions. He was also sentenced to three years of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount of schedule I/II drugs – not marijuana. He must follow a few conditions and pay $620 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received credit for 14 days served. The sentence is consecutive to another case.

—Frederick Dujuan Jefferson, 24, of Mapleview was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. He must follow several conditions and pay $585 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. He received credit for 25 days served. He received a concurrent sentence of two years of probation for gross misdemeanor violation of domestic abuse no contact order. He must follow several conditions and pay $85 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. He received credit for 10 days served.

—Daniel Eric Koontz-Nolta, 31, of Blooming Prairie was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drug possession. He must follow several conditions. He received a concurrent sentence of one year of probation for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drug possession. He must follow several conditions.

—Jacqueline Christine Thompson-Backhaus, 47, of Austin was sentenced to five years of probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. She must follow several conditions.