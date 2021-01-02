Commissioners approve salary changes for 2021

The Mower County Board of Commission on Tuesday approved the 2021 salaries for a number of county officials — both elected and unelected.

Across the board, County Attorney Kristen Nelsen, Auditor-Treasurer Scott Felten, Recorder Jill Cordes and Sheriff Steve Sandvik will get a hike in their salaries for the new year of between $5,030 and $6,900.

County Commissioners salary remains unchanged at $24,200 with a $500 bonus going to the board chair. Commissioner’s salaries have been static since 2008. The Personnel Committee also recommended maintaining commissioners per diems for 2021 including $75 per diem for out-of-county meetings, $50 for in-county, $150 for meetings requiring an overnight stay and $150 for Minnesota rural Counties and Rural MN Energy Board.

The committee also recommended non-union wages and health insurance premiums remain consistent with the negotiations by the unions in 2021. On top of that the board approved a 2% market rate adjustment for non-union wages. This would go with applicable anniversary increases on the wage scale

At the same time, the county approved keeping county contribution towards health insurance premiums the same effective Jan. 1.

Salary increases

County Attorney

2020: $131,211.62

2021: $141,211.62

Auditor/Treasurer

2020: $88,551.63

2021: $93,581.70

Recorder

2020: $83,228.29

2021: $87,487.50

Sheriff

2020: $122,129.07

2021: $128,627.20