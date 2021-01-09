City Council approves street improvement feasibility reports

Public hearings set for Feb. 16

The Austin City Council voted unanimously to approve several feasibility reports on proposed street improvements for 2021 during its regular meeting Monday evening.

Assistant City Engineer Mitch Wenum went over the details of each proposed street project.

The Public Works Department is looking to make improvements on the following Austin streets:

Eighth Street Northwest (Eighth Avenue to 13th Avenue Northwest) and Ninth Street Northwest (Eighth Avenue to 10th Avenue Northwest)

• Removal of existing asphalt pavement, curb and gutter, and deficient sidewalk and replacement with new curb and gutter, 4 ½“ of asphalt pavement and 6” aggregate base;

• Upgrade storm sewer with replacement of existing catch basins and manholes. Sanitary sewer mains and manholes will be replaced as needed;

• Provide ADA pedestrian ramps at intersections and upgrade deficient sidewalk; and

• Water and electrical work by Austin Utilities.

The estimated construction cost is $920,000, broken down as follows:

• Assessment Bonds – $805,000

• SWUD Fund 67 – $65,000

• WWTP Fund 61 – $50,000

First Street Southeast (Oakland Avenue East to First Avenue Southeast) and First Avenue Southeast (South Main Street to Second Street Southeast)

• Removal of existing concrete pavement and deficient sidewalk and replacement of concrete pavement and aggregate base;

• Upgrade storm sewer with replacement of existing catch basins and repair/replacement of deteriorated structures. Sanitary sewer mains and manholes will be replaced as needed;

• Provide ADA pedestrian ramps at intersections and upgrade deficient sidewalk; and

• Water and electrical work by Austin Utilities.

The estimated construction cost is $815,000, broken down as follows:

• Assessment Bonds – $700,000

• SWUD Fund 67 – $65,000

• WWTP Fund 61 – $50,000

19th Street Northwest (Oakland Avenue West to Fourth Avenue Northwest) and First Avenue Northwest (18th Street to 19th Street Northwest)

• Removal and replacement of asphalt pavement, curb and gutter, and deficient sidewalk on 19th Street Northwest;

• Removal and replacement of asphalt pavement, spot repairs to curb and gutter, and replacement of deficient sidewalk on First Avenue Northwest;

• Upgrade storm sewer with replacement of existing catch basins and manholes. Sanitary sewer mains and manholes will be replaced as needed;

• Provide ADA pedestrian ramps at intersections and upgrade deficient sidewalk; and

• Water and electrical work by Austin Utilities.

The estimated construction cost is $700,000, broken down as follows:

• Assessment Bonds – $560,000

• SWUD Fund 67 – $65,000

• WWTP Fund 61 – $75,000

First Avenue Northeast (Oakland Place Northeast to 19th Street Northeast) and 16th Street Northeast (Oakland Avenue East to Third Avenue Northeast)

• Removal of concrete pavement on First Avenue Northeast and replacement with curb and gutter and asphalt pavement;

• Removal and replacement of existing asphalt pavement, curb and gutter on 16th Street Northeast with addition of curb and gutter where there currently is none;

• Removal and replacement of deficient sidewalk panels;

• Upgrade storm sewer with replacement of existing catch basins and manholes. Sanitary sewer mains and manholes will be replaced as needed;

• Provide ADA pedestrian ramps at intersections and upgrade deficient sidewalk; and

• Water and electrical work by Austin Utilities.

The estimated construction cost is $1,080,000, broken down as follows:

• Assessment Bonds – $900,000

• SWUD Fund 67 – $80,000

• WWTP Fund 61 – $100,000

Eighth Avenue Southwest (27th Street to 29th Street Southwest) and Eighth Avenue Northwest (North Main Street to Fourth Street Northwest)

• Removal and replacement of deficient curb and gutter;

• Mill and overlay 1 ½“ of asphalt pavement on Eighth Avenue Northwest;

• Mill and overlay 1 ½“ of asphalt pavement on eastern half of Eighth Avenue Southwest and full depth milling and asphalt paving on western half; and

• Installation of drain tile with sump pump service connections on Eighth Avenue Southwest.

The estimated construction cost is $125,000, broken down as follows:

• Assessment Bonds – $100,000

• SWUD Fund 67 – $25,000

31st Street Southwest Realignment (Oakland Avenue West to Fifth Avenue Southwest)

• Vacation of existing road right of way from Mandolin Place Apartments to Oakland Avenue West and removal of existing asphalt street from apartments to Oakland Avenue;

• Construction of new asphalt street with curb and gutter along new alignment;

• 10’ wide asphalt bike path on east side of street;

• Installation of street lighting;

• Extension of storm sewer from Sixth Avenue Southwest to 31st Street Southwest and construction of stormwater detention pond; and

• Gas and electrical work by Austin Utilities.

The estimated construction cost is $1,400,000, broken down as follows:

• Mower County State Aid – $1,000,000

• SWUD Fund 67 – $350,000

• Municipal State Aid – $50,000

Fourth Street Northwest and Third Avenue Northwest Intersection

• Installation of bump outs with Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons on Fourth Street Northwest mid-block adjacent to high school;

• Elimination of traffic signal light at intersection;

• Installation of bump outs with Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons on south side of intersection;

• Closure of Third Avenue Northwest between Fourth Street and Fifth Street Northwest; and

• Repair of storm sewer in intersection.

The estimated construction cost is $397,000 and will be funded by Municipal State Aid.

Public hearings on the proposed street improvements will be held during the council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The council voted 4-3 in favor of moving a proposed assessment rate increase of seven percent to the next regular meeting agenda during the work session following Monday’s meeting. The increase is up from an original proposal of a five percent increase. Councilmembers Jeff Austin, Joyce Poshusta and Rebecca Waller cast the dissenting votes.

These rates are assessed to the adjacent property owners and apply to the residential and commercial/industrial assessment rates. It was determined that 26.1 percent of local street project costs were assessed to adjacent property owners in 2020.

The council will officially vote on the assessment rate increase at its next regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 19.