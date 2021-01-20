Charter launches robocall blocking

Charter Communications, Inc. has announced the launch of Call Guard, a feature for both Spectrum Voice and Spectrum Business Voice customers that automatically blocks malicious robocalls and sends caller ID alerts for other suspicious telemarketing calls.

Call Guard monitors incoming calls and applies advanced analytics in order to appropriately score and categorize them. The scoring system helps differentiate between fraudulent calls and robocalls that are delivering important information from organizations like schools or health care providers. Malicious robocalls are automatically blocked while suspicious telemarketing and spam calls are delivered with a caller ID alert, notifying customers of a “Spam Risk.”

Call Guard will be automatically activated and provided at no additional charge to Spectrum Voice and Spectrum Business Voice customers.

Customers can access Call Guard through their voice portal at Spectrum.net or Spectrumbusiness.net in order to personalize their experience. Through their voice portal, customers have the ability to view which numbers have been blocked, add additional blocked numbers, add allowed numbers to ensure important calls are delivered, or turn off the Call Guard feature.

More information about Call Guard and other Spectrum Voice features can be found at spectrum.com/callguard and spectrum.com/home-phone.