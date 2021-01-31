Bedgood paces Blue Devils to a home opening win

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team won its home opener when it blasted Sisseton-Wahpeton 112-73 in Riverland Gym Saturday.

Cleveland Bedgood put up 27 points, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks in 22 minutes for the Blue Devils (2-1 overall).

RCC scoring: Cleveland Bedgood, 27; Deng Jal, 13; Derrick Ousley, 10; Bert Dorcely, 9; Lajarrion Spinks, 8; Jamari Magee, 8; Ethan Clavero, 8; Keyshawn Payne, 7; Joe Burgos, 7; Dominik Bangu, 6; Trayvon Smith, 5; Donavan Morris, 2; Jaiden Lee, 2