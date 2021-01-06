Austin Area Arts to host gallery showing
Austin Area Arts will hosting a gallery show featuring artists Layl McDill and Terresa Moses.
The show will go from Jan. 15 to March 27, with a closing reception yet to be announced.
McDill works in polymer clay while Moses’ work covers institutional racism and sexism, delving into six themes — gaze, control, savior (d)anger, burden and liberation.”
