Alice J. Fossey, 88

Alice J. Fossey, age 88 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community in Albert Lea. Alice Joyce Foster, the daughter of William and Ida (Braaten) Foster was born September 8, 1932 in rural Mower County, Minnesota. She attended country school and graduated from Grand Meadow High School. On December 17, 1955, Alice married Merlin D. Fossey in Grand Meadow, Minnesota. The couple lived in Austin and had 4 children. Alice loved her role as homemaker, wife, and mother. She also worked for Hy-Vee for 20 years and Sterling Main Street for 5 years. Alice volunteered her time at the St. Olaf Hospital Coffee Shop and the Mower County Senior Center Coffee Shop. She was a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Austin and a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary. In her free time, she enjoyed going for walks, reading, word search puzzles, playing cards, crocheting, and tending to her flowers. Alice also loved taking bus trips and going on outings with her friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Alice is survived by her children, Pamela (Steve) Forshier of Fountain Hills, AZ, Duane Fossey of Owatonna, MN, Dale Fossey of Neotsu, OR; son-in-law, Terrance Kropp of Phoenix, AZ; one granddaughter, Jennifer Jacobson; two great granddaughters, Arya Jacobson and Bailey Jacobson; brother, David Foster; and sister, Wilma Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ida Foster; husband, Merlin Fossey in 2002; daughter, Nancy Fossey Kropp; sisters, Irene Graham, Bernice Mead, Viola Moran; brothers, Louis Foster and Herman Foster.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 57 people for the service. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery in Austin. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.