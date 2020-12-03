Viola G. Schaefer, 89

Viola G. “Vi” Schaefer, 89 formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away at New Perspective Assisted Living in Prior Lake, Minnesota on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Viola Genevieve was born October 31, 1931 in Todd County, Minnesota to Clarence and Almeda (Larson) Beireis. “Vi” was a graduate of the Class of 1950 from Osakis High School.

On May 12, 1956 she was united in marriage to Kenneth John Schaefer in Austin, Minnesota. Vi and Ken raised their family and resided in Austin until moving to Prior Lake three years ago. Vi worked as a secretary for Norwest Bank, and retired after many years of service with the Austin FHA Office. She was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and volunteered her time in the church library. Vi and Ken loved to travel, and were fortunate to have made over 40 trips to the Hawaiian Islands. She enjoyed collecting, and presenting information about, Tahitian Black Pearls.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John; son-in-law, Mike Aguilar; and sister, Shirley.

Vi is survived by her husband of 64 years, Kenneth; daughter, Kathy Aguilar of Eagan; stepson, James (Susan) Schaefer of St. Paul; daughter-in-law, Deb Schaefer of New Prague; granddaughters and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5th at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with Pastor Devin Larsen officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday for one hour prior to the service.