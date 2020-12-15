Timothy “Don” Cashin

Timothy Donald “Don” Cashin of Albert Lea, Minnesota, died December 11, 2020 at home from complications of COVID in the care of Mayo Hospice, surrounded by family members.

Don was born April 29, 1929 in Montgomery Minnesota to John and Cecilia (Shaughnessy) Cashin and was raised on a farm. He attended school in a one room school-house and graduated from Montgomery high school in 1947. He graduated from the U of WI Graduate School of Banking and the American Institute of Banking. He attended post graduate school of banking 1971 and 1978. Don married Betty (Gabriel) Nov 11, 1950 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin Minnesota.

In 1947 Don began his banking career with the First National Bank of Austin, as a messenger boy then auditor. He was transferred to Albert Lea in 1953 where he spent 28 years advancing to Sr. VP of the First Bank. In 1981, Don was transferred to the First Bank in Luverne Minnesota as president, CEO and Chairman of the Board.

In 1983 Pipestone Minnesota First Bank was consolidated with Luverne where he held joint responsibility of both banks. In 1987, First Bank was sold to the Bob Short family of Minneapolis and Don became President, C.E.O., and Board Chairman of the newly named First Farmers and Merchants National Bank. He was a Director of the Minnesota Bankers Association from 1994-97 before retiring in 2006, at which time he and Betty returned to Albert Lea.

Don was very active in the Austin, Albert Lea, and Luverne communities where he was named Outstanding State President of the Minnesota Jaycees, President of the Albert Lea and Austin Jaycees, President of the Albert Lea Lion’s Club and Head of the Third and Fourth Degree of the KCs and District Deputy of Albert Lea KCs.

While in Luverne, Don was President of the Country Club and Chamber of Commerce. He served on chamber committees such as Chamber Ambassadors and Green Earth Players. He was Secretary/Treasurer of the Economic Development Corporation and Board Member of the Community Hospital. Don received the Paul Harris Fellowship in Rotary in 2006.

Don and Betty are the parents of seven children – Tim (Holly) Cashin of Tonka Bay, Kathy of New Hope, Mary (Ken) Sutherland of White Bear Lake, Nancy (Rol) Hoium of Albert Lea, Peggy (Roger) DeWild of Austin, Tom Cashin of San Francisco, and Maureen (John Storm) Cashin of Hackensack.

Survivors include all seven children; brother, John Cashin of Oakdale; and sister, Rita Ann Halloran of New Hope. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his wife Betty on December 31, 2019; is mother and father; grandsons, Timmy Cashin and Spencer DeWild; two sisters, Margaret Vollmer and Mary Krenik; three brothers-in-law: Richard Krenik, Roger Vollmer, and Joe Halloran; sister-in-law, Wilma Cashin; and nephews, Gene Krenik and Dan Cashin.

Don especially enjoyed time with his family and friends and had the thrill of attaining four holes-in-one in his golfing efforts.

A celebration of life will be postponed until next summer due to COVID restrictions.

The family request memorials to Mayo Clinic Health System – Albert Lea Hospice (MCHS – Albert Lea Hospice).