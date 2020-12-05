Spring Valley man injured in Thursday morning accident

A Spring Valley man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after his vehicle struck a tree Thursday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report, a 2006 Toyota Tacoma was traveling east on Highway 16 at about 6:54 a.m. on Thursday when it left the road and struck a tree near milepost 210 in Frankford Township.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Meadow Fire and Ambulance responded to the scene.

The driver, Michael Glen Becker, 44, of Spring Valley was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus – Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

The report does not indicate what caused the accident; however, alcohol was not a factor.