Ronald G. Harber, 86

Age 86, died on November 22, 2020. Graduated Austin High School in 1952 and the University of Minnesota in 1957 with degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration. U.S. Lieutenant United States Navy from 1957-1959, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Member of Sigma Nu Fraternity and Tau Beta Pi Honorary Engineering Society. 3M Company career 1959-1999, Vice President of 3M Asia Pacific. Lived and worked in Manila, Philippines, Shanghai, China, Hong Kong and Singapore in the second half of a 40 year 3M career. Survived by wife Yvonne; daughter Kathy Winges of Fishers, IN, Linda (Daniel) Dozark of Lakeville, MN; grandson Michael Winges (Jessica) of Fishers, IN; granddaughter Kathleen Hautman (Josh) of Mound, MN; 3 great grand-children; and many nieces and nephews; brother Leonard (Elaine) Harber of Austin, MN. Preceded in death by father Leonard; mother Gertrude; brothers James and David; and sister Barbara Lillquist.

We’ve had many wonderful exciting years with our beloved Ron. We are heartbroken with our loss but we are so grateful for the compassionate assistance and care he received from the nurses and staff at Emerald Crest Memory Care in Burnsville, MN. A private family graveside service will be in the spring. In lieu of flowers, send memorials to the MS Society of MN, 200 12th Ave. S., Mpls, MN 55415 in honor of daughter Kathy Winges, who has been courageously fighting MS for 21 years.