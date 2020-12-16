Pillars of the City nominations dues Dec. 31

The Pillars of the City Committee is still seeking nominations for 2021 through Dec. 31, 2020.

Each year since 2016, the committee selects a few individuals who have made contributions to Austin for the Pillars of the City. Nominees can be residents of Austin, both past and present, who have made significant contributions to improving the quality of life in Austin related to growth, economic impact, health, education, culture, recreation, communications, business or scientific innovation.

The chosen individuals have plaques made in their honor. The plaques are normally unveiled during the Freedom Fest celebration before being placed on the flood wall; however, 2020’s plaques – Larry Dolphin, Patricia Piper and Geraldine Rasmussen – were unveiled during a ceremony held at the North Main Street Flood Wall near Mill Pond.

All chosen individuals are selected from community nominations.

Those looking to nominate someone must fill out a nomination form. Forms can be found on the City of Austin website at www.ci.austin.mn.us/PillarsApplication.pdf. Completed forms can be submitted to City Hall at 500 Fourth Ave. NE or emailed to City Clerk Ann Kasel at annk@ci.austin.mn.us.

For more information, call 507-437-9940.

For a list of dedicated pillars, visit www.ci.austin.mn.us/boards-commissions/dedicated-pillars.