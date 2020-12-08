Paul L. Price, 79

Paul Leonard Price, age 79 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, December 6, 2020, at his home in Austin, surrounded by his loving family. Paul was born February 6, 1941 in Austin, Minnesota, to Peter Schmit and Gladys (Ofstedahl) Price. He attended Austin schools and vocational school. On April 13, 1985, he married JoAnne Christenson at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. The couple was blessed with five children. Paul was a lifelong Austin resident and worked for Hormel Foods. He retired on September 12, 2003 after 35 years of service to Hormel. Paul was a member of the Eagle’s Club of Austin and the Lyle American Legion. In his earlier years he enjoyed racing at the speedway and restoring cars. Paul also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles, camping, vacationing, visiting with friends, and burger nights at the Eagle’s and Lyle American Legion. He filled his free time doing yardwork, working on mechanical things, and helping others. Paul loved to spend time with his wife and teaching his grandkids how to drive.

Survivors include his wife, JoAnne B. Price of Austin, MN; children, Paul, Jr. (Barb) Price of Austin, MN, Holi (Davin) Amara of Jackson, MN, Heidi (Rodney) Wogstad of Austin, MN, Misty (Anthony) Lamaack of Austin, MN; son-in-law, Richard Bakke of Glenville, MN; 12 grandchildren, Jeremy (Katie) Ryks, Matthew (Roven) Price, Kaitlyn (Blake) Price, Jordan (Jordan) Price, Brittany (Kevin) Zech, Amanda Deel, Derek (Cassie) Jochumsen, Sara (Ezequiel) Ortega, Ryan (Jordyn) Lamaack, Ashton Lamaack, Jessica (John) Bakke, and Jamie Bakke; 4 great grandchildren; siblings, Emery (Norma) Price of Lyle, MN, Keith (Rosemary) Price of Rose Creek, MN, Gary (Orpha) Price of AZ. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys (Ofstedahl) Price; father, Peter Schmit; daughter, Wendy Whalen; sister, LaVonne “Bubbles” Buttshaw; and two brothers, Duane Price and Clayton Price.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin with Pastor Mark Niethammer officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 57 people for the service. Visitation will take place for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Memorials are preferred to the family. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.