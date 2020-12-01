Muriel L. Cherwinka, 88

Muriel Lucille Cherwinka, age 88 of Cannon Falls passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at her home at Cannon Rivers Senior Living in Cannon Falls.

Muriel was born on April 20, 1932 at St. Olaf Hospital in Austin, MN, the daughter of Edward H. and Gena B. (Magnuson) Hansen. She attended Rose Creek country school until 10th grade and went on to graduate from Austin High School in 1950. Muriel was involved in high school clubs, including Pep Club. She was a 4-H leader in high school and again in her adult life. She also attended Austin Junior College.

Muriel married James G. Cherwinka at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin on October 20th, 1956. They lived in the home Jim built until 1967, then moved to Cannon Falls. Muriel started her secretarial career at the Austin Clinic, and later the Cannon Falls Schools from 1971 until retiring in 2008.

She was an active member of St. Ansgar’s Lutheran Church where she was Sunday school superintendent, youth league leader, member of ELCW, and was on worship, altar guild, and missions committees. She enjoyed playing the saxophone, guitar, and piano. She bowled many years in Cannon Falls. She loved going to the cabin with her work friends for “Dummy” weekend.

Muriel was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Vikings and the Gophers. She also enjoyed watching her grandchildren in their activities, whether it be playing sports or a music concert. She loved being outside, working on her flower beds, and mowing lawn. She will be remembered for her kind, gentle soul and welcoming smile, her love of children, her commitment to her family, church, and community, and her immense faith in her loving God.

She was preceded in death by her son, Steven; parents, Edward and Gena Hansen; her husband, Jim on June 6, 2009; and her parents-in-law, Charlton and Dorothy Cherwinka.

She is survived by her children, Kristine (Christopher) Sande of Cannon Falls, Brian (Dawn) Cherwinka of Faribault, Gretchen (Hugh “Skip”) Thomson of Sandstone, and Marcus (LuAnne “Bits”) Cherwinka of Plymouth. She is also survived by grandchildren, Alex (Sophie) Cherwinka, Keith Sande (Christa Bultman), Rachel Sande (Oliver Castro), Kayla (Tim) Ellefson, Hunter Sande, Brittany (Zack) Sisk, Ashlee (Trent) Hering, Kelsey Cherwinka (Ben Larson), Claire and Nathan Cherwinka; great grandchildren, Chase and McKenzie Hering, Viviauna Sisk, and soon to be baby boy and baby girl Cherwinka; sister-in-law, Sandra Herzog, nephews, Judd and Sean Herzog, and great niece, Riley Malak, all of Wausau, WI; and several cousins and many friends.

For everyone’s safety and health, masking and social distancing are required and appreciated at all events. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2 from 5-7 pm at Lundberg Funeral Home in Cannon Falls. Funeral service will be on Thursday, December 3 at 11 am, with visitation from 10-11 am, at St. Ansgar’s Lutheran Church, Cannon Falls. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery in Austin at 1:30 pm.

Memorials are preferred to St. Ansgar’s Lutheran Church and Cannon Falls Education Foundation.

Online condolences may be directed to www.LundbergFuneral.com.