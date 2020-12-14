Lyle robbery suspects arrested and charged

Possible link to other area robberies

Two suspects law enforcement believe may have been involved in a robbery in Lyle were arrested Friday evening as they entered Austin.

According to Austin Police Chief David McKichan, the Austin Police Department and Mower County Sheriff’s Office were alerted at about 6:56 p.m. on Friday of a robbery at the Freeborn County Co-op in Lyle. It was reported that two men were involved and a knife was brandished during the robbery.

The MCSO responded to the scene while Austin police officers monitored the entry points into Austin. Law enforcement had a possible suspect vehicle description that was provided from a Dec. 9 robbery at Corky’s Shell Station in Adams. An officer spotted a vehicle matching that description arriving in Austin via Fourth Street Southeast in what would have been the time needed to travel from Lyle to Austin following the robbery.

The vehicle was stopped and police arrested the occupants, Toby James Gogolewski, 19, of Lyle and Nathaniel Gerome Davenport Jr., 18, of Austin after it was determined that they matched the description of the robbery suspects. Both were taken to the Mower County Jail and have been charged by the Mower County District Court with felony first-degree robbery – possess dangerous weapon.

McKichan did not release the make or model of the vehicle or verify if a knife was found in the vehicle.

This was the fourth robbery in Mower County reported since Dec. 6. The first two occurred in Austin on Dec. 6 at the Apollo III gas station and Dec. 8 at Dollar General. A third robbery occurred on Dec. 9 at Corky’s Shell Station in Adams. All occurred at about the same time of the evening and all involved suspects using a knife.

A third individual, Patrick Harris Alston, 19, of Austin was arrested as a suspect in the Dollar General robbery. McKichan said the arrest was made based upon information gathered by the APD and MCSO while following up on the Lyle robbery. Alston was charged by the Mower County DIstrict Court with felony aggravated robbery – possess a dangerous weapon.

Based on the continuing investigation following the arrest, McKichan said the APD believes all four robberies are linked. The APD and MCSO are continuing to investigate these cases while working with the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team.