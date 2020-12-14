Lewellyn R. Hulst, 76

Lewellyn “Lynn” Ralph Hulst, 76 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on December 11, 2020.

Lynn was born on November 9, 1944 in Sioux City, Iowa, to Ralph & Margaret (Dolphin) Hulst. He later moved to Austin, Minnesota where he met and married Barbara (Lieske) Hulst in 1963. Together they raised 7 children. Lynn was a part of the Moorehead Fire Department and later started farming in Austin. Lynn enjoyed a hot cup of coffee and visiting with his family and friends.

Lynn is survived by his wife Barbara of Austin, MN; children, Kim (Dennis) Maiello of Bloomington, MN, Scott (Dayna) Hulst of Larchwood, IA, Nita (Mitch) Doyle of New Salem, ND, Tina (Scott) Hord of Florence, MT, Jerielle (Justin) Adams of Kenner, LA, Jon (Teresa) Hulst of Kasson, MN, and Rhonda Leon of Austin, MN; brother, Marlyn Hulst of Sioux City, IA; sister-in-law, Meg Hulst of Waltham, MN; 15 grandchildren & 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph & Margaret Hulst; brother, Al Hulst; sister-in-law, Lois Hulst.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is handling funeral arrangements.