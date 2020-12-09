Letter: Help Austin continue to shine

The summer of 2021 will be our 26th year of hanging flower baskets in Austin. What an amazing history of beautiful flowers in our community!

The flower baskets add so much to the festive atmosphere in downtown Austin. It is such fun to hear the delightful comments about the flowers made by people who live here and visitors alike!

Once again, our great community is working together to get a project done. The City of Austin donates $20,000, the Hormel Company gives $10,000 and the other $16,000 comes from over 110 businesses and individuals. We are grateful for these generous donations especially in this unusual time of a pandemic.

Your gifts also help pay for the flowers in the various pots and beds around Austin and in 2021 we are adding fall and Christmas decorations in the downtown pots.

Please send your tax-deductible check made out to the City of Austin with ‘Flowers 2021’ written in the memo to Tom Dankert at City Hall, 500 Fourth Ave. NE.

What a great Christmas gift in honor of someone your donation would make!

Thank you so much for helping to make Austin an even prettier city with your donation to “Flowers 2021.”

Sincerely, Bonnie Besse

Rietz, Former Mayor

Tom Stiehm, Mayor Steve King, Future Mayor Ron Meyer and Josh Diaz, Piggy Blues Mary Anne Duren,