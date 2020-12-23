Letter: Don’t fight elections, protect them

To the three Republican congressmen: Jim Hagedorn, Pete Stauber and Tom Emmer.

What kind of men are you?

You, along with your GOP colleagues, are morally bankrupt to go along with challenges to our democratic election process. I believe none of you should be seated until you pass a citizenship test as you obviously do not believe in the Constitution of the United States and are a danger to democracy.

Now I really don’t believe you intended to overthrow the election; you all just got caught up in the moment, but your names will forever be tainted by treason. Did you have to lower yourself to Trump’s standards?

You are all intelligent people and have been involved in politics a long time and I’m asking you and your fellow GOP members who signed onto this farce to introduce legislation to ensure future free and fair elections:

• Each person registered to vote at birth (same as Social Security).

• Postal service has the equipment to process ballots.

• Drop boxes and/or polling places are accessible within five miles of residents.

• Citizens have a voice and choice: vote by mail, in-person voting and in-person election day.

• AND eliminate the Electoral College so this NEVER happens again, “that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

– Abraham Lincoln.

Winifred Greenlee

Austin, MN