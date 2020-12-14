Jayne Elizabeth Carr

September 19, 1939-December 1, 2020

Jayne E. Carr passed away peacefully in her Apple Valley, MN home December 1, 2020. Jayne is survived by her children John Carr (Cynthia), of Chaseburg, Wisconsin; Jay Carr (Jill) of Rock Island, Illinois, and Jana Carr-Weerts, of Apple Valley, Minnesota, and grandchildren Jackson Carr, Joseph Carr, Linnea Shaw, Jake Weerts, and Ava Weerts, and Sister Patricia Dankert, St. Paul, Minnesota. Jayne was preceded in death by her husband Jack Carr, Jr (1987) and husband Jon Lillemoe (2007).

Jayne was born September 19th, 1939 in Red Wing, Minnesota the child of Howard and Suzanne Gannon. She grew up in Austin, Minnesota with siblings Jay and Patricia. Jayne loved ballet and tap dancing and spent many years teaching, and performing dance, including being named Miss Austin and participating as a contestant in the Miss Minnesota Pageant. Her love for dancing and pageants also led her to serve as Choreographer for the Miss Minnesota Pageant for a number of years.

Jayne will be remembered as a loving and caring sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.