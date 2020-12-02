Helen S. Mears, 103

Helen Mears, age 103 of Austin, Minnesota, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin. Helen was born November 24, 1917 in Austin to John J. and Frances (Dugan) Scallon. She grew up in Austin. She graduated from St. Augustine High School in 1935. Helen then attended the University of Minnesota and graduated in 1939. She worked at US Bank in Minneapolis as the Secretary to the Senior Vice President for 10 years. Moving to California in 1949, where Helen lived for over 30 years. Helen then return home to Austin to care for her Brother John. Helen was active in both communities she lived Collectors Club, Symphony Study Club, Pink Lady at Sacred Heart Hospice when it started, Bridge Club, St. Augustine Council of Catholic Women, and Helen was also active for 30 years in Sana Anna, California Assistance League. Helen and John wintered at her home in California until Helen was of 93.

Helen is survived by many dear friends in Austin, Minnesota and Orange County, California. Helen is preceded in death by her parents, John J. and Frances Scallon, and brother, John Francis Scallon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin, Minnesota, with Father James Steffes officiating. Friends may call 30 minutes before the service at the church. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to Sacred Heart Care Center or St. Augustine Church. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.