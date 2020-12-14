Get to Know: Austin’s Maria Morey

Maria Morey is a senior at Austin.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: Gymnastics.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: Just being able to compete with my best friends and make fun memories with them. Of all the gymnastics teams I have been on, club and high school, I am so thankful to have met my best friends and to have experienced so many successes together.

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: I have learned that you are not always going to get it right or perfect, but as long as you put your all into it, its worth it.

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: Kyla Ross, because she’s succeeded as an elite gymnast and a collegiate gymnast. She inspires me!

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: My great grandparents.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: Throughout my years in gymnastics I have had to overcome many injuries. My first year on the high school team, I was injured right before competing at Big 9. This was very difficult for me, but I cheered on my teammates, recovered, and am thankful to have had the last couple years to finish strong.

Q: What is your dream job?

To be a nutritionist for an NFL team or to start my own interior design firm.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: anything from El Mars

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: I plan on attending a four year university, but I have not yet decided exactly where I will be next fall.

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: Living through a pandemic is definitely not something I would think was going to happen in my life, but it has taught me a lot. It has taught me to be grateful for all the little things in life and not take your “normal” day to day routine for granted. It has also taught me to be thankful for my loved ones and the time you get to spend with them. It has been sad to have this kind of a senior year but it is important for us to take certain precautions to protect the people around us so that we can one day get back to our normal lives. I hope to be back in the gym soon and I’m so excited for the season!