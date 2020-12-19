Funeral notice: Julio Cesar Guadalupe Rodriguez
Sept. 11, 2005-Dec. 15, 2020
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Julio Cesar Guadalupe Rodriguez, 15, Austin, Minn., died Tuesday, Dec. 15, in Mayo Clinic Hospitals – St. Marys Campus.
Public visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Monday Dec. 21 at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the funeral home. A private funeral will be held.
Arrangements by Clasen Mortuary.
clasenjordan.com
You Might Like
Penni C. Wendroth Juarez, 51
Penni C. Wendroth Juarez, 51 Penni C. Wendroth Juarez, age 51 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020,... read more