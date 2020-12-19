December 19, 2020

Funeral notice: Julio Cesar Guadalupe Rodriguez

By Daily Herald

Published 6:31 pm Friday, December 18, 2020

Sept. 11, 2005-Dec. 15, 2020

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Julio Cesar Guadalupe Rodriguez, 15, Austin, Minn., died Tuesday, Dec. 15, in Mayo Clinic Hospitals – St. Marys Campus.

Public visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Monday Dec. 21 at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the funeral home. A private funeral will be held.

Arrangements by Clasen Mortuary.

clasenjordan.com

