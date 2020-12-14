December 14, 2020

  • 18°

FTC issues tips to avoid COVID-19 vaccine scams

By Daily Herald

Published 5:01 pm Monday, December 14, 2020

The Federal Trade Commission has issued tips to help people avoid being scammed as the COVID-19 vaccine begins to become available. The tips were made in conjunction with the National Association of Attorneys General.

According to the FTC, the following are scams:

  • Being told you can pay to put your name on a list to receive the vaccine;
  • Being told you can pay to get early access to the vaccine; and
  • Being called about the vaccine and asked to provide a credit card number, social security number or bank account number.

For more information, visit ftc.gov/coronavirus/scams.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections