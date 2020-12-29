Firefighters respond to report of Campus View Apartments fire
The Austin Fire Department responded to Campus View Apartments on a report of fire in one of the apartments Tuesday morning.
Smoke was seen trickling from the upstairs apartment in the 1100 building and residents were evacuated as a precaution.
Look to the Herald as more information becomes available.
