December 29, 2020

  • 23°

Firefighters respond to report of Campus View Apartments fire

By Daily Herald

Published 10:58 am Tuesday, December 29, 2020

The Austin Fire Department responded to Campus View Apartments on a report of fire in one of the apartments Tuesday morning.

Smoke was seen trickling from the upstairs apartment in the 1100 building and residents were evacuated as a precaution.

Look to the Herald as more information becomes available.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections