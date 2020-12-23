FFA Spotlight: Maggie Burrows

FFA Spotlight will be a weekly column highlighting the members of this important club.

Name: Maggie Burrows

Grade: 9

Hometown: Austin, Minnesota

Parents: Dave and Kari Burrows

What are some activities you are involved with at Austin FFA?

This year I am a freshman at APS. My family recently moved here from Byron, Illinois, where I was involved in FFA there from sixth to eighth grade. While in Illinois, I participated with Dairy Judging, Meats Team, and the Small Animal-Vet Science Team. Since being in Austin, I have participated with Feed a Farmer, virtual National FFA Convention 2020, Fruit and Butter Braid Sales, and I recently took the Small Animal-Vet Science CDE for Region VIII.

What have been some of the biggest things you have learned while being in FFA?

I think the biggest thing I have learned so far is my leadership skills. At one point I would not be very comfortable in stepping up to help in this area, but after participating in activities that helped me learn to cope with this skill, I feel I am better able to take on a leadership roles.

What does it mean for you to be involved with FFA?

For me it is an opportunity to grow. I am looking forward to being able to expand my leadership and speaking skills that will come as I participate is different activities with FFA. I also look forward to exploring the possibilities of a future career.

What is a favorite memory you have had in your FFA Career?

I think my favorite memory has been participating in the judging teams. I look forward to what I am going to do with my chapter in the future.

What are your future plans?

Since I have a few years to explore this, I am not set in my future plans. I think that I will either continue my education with some kind of veterinary career, or something to do with biology. I have some time to figure this out.

What advice would you have for younger students/underclassmen/younger FFA members?

I would tell anyone that is thinking of joining FFA to go for it; nothing bad will come from trying! The possibilities are endless. You have a chance to meet new friends, explore career choices, and just try things you may not be able to if you wouldn’t take a chance.

Austin Ag Ed/FFA Advisors: Kim Schechinger and Nick Schiltz

Follow the Austin Ag Ed/FFA program on Facebook by ‘liking’ the Austin FFA page. Visit the Austin FFA webpage at www.austinffa.theaet.com