FFA Spotlight: Braden Greibrok

FFA Spotlight will be a weekly column highlighting the members of this important club.

Name: Braden Greibrok

Grade: 12th

Hometown: Austin, Minnesota

Parents: Allan and Laurie Greibrok

What are some activities you are involved with at Austin FFA?

Currently I am Austin FFA’s Vice President. Over the last four years while in FFA I have participated in National Convention and attended the first ever virtual convention this year. In 2019, I was a member of the Ag Mechanics team and showed swine for the first time at the Mower County Fair. I have helped each year with third grade on the Farm and helped plan this year’s virtual farm tour for them. I have been involved with Feed a Farmer since I was a freshman. This year I am considering doing an SAE, but have not decided exactly what that will be in.

What have been some of the biggest things you have learned while being in FFA?

The biggest thing that I have learned is how to get along with others when working in a group. Especially when there are several people working on project, we all have an idea how its should go, and sometimes you just need to collaborate and put several ideas together to actually make it happen.

What does it mean for you to be involved with FFA?

To me FFA, has given me the opportunity to gain personal confidence and become better at public speaking. I have also overcome the fear of going outside the chapter to speak with people I don’t really know to learn things and bring it back to inform my fellow chapter members in a positive manner.

What are your future plans?

I’m still undecided what I am going to do. Most likely I will take some post-secondary classes locally in agriculture, focusing in the agronomy area, and eventually transferring to either Iowa State University or South Dakota State University to further my education.

What is a favorite memory you have had in your FFA career?

I think my favorite memory in my FFA career was attending National Convention for the first time. It was totally amazing the first time you step into the arena and see all the other students there. It was fun to get to know students from other areas of the country. I also liked the booths and jobs fair area. I really got to see what options in agriculture was out there.

What advice would you have for younger students/underclassmen/younger FFA members?

If there is one piece of advice I would share, I would tell the younger FFA members and underclassmen to get involved! FFA has many things you can participate in. Don’t be shy…give it a try: you may be surprised where it takes you.

Austin Ag Ed/FFA Advisors: Kim Schechinger and Nick Schiltz

Follow the Austin Ag Ed/FFA program on Facebook by ‘liking’ the Austin FFA page. Visit the Austin FFA webpage at www.austinffa.theaet.com.