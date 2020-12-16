Education Briefs: Minnesota State University, Mankato 2020 Fall grads
Austin
Tiffany Hoesing, BS, Biology, Summa Cum Laude
Madison Klein, BS, Marketing, Magna Cum Laude
Janet Lamaack, BS, RN Baccalaureate Completion
Payton Merritt, BSSW, Social Work
Lucy Rodriguez, BSSW, Social Work, Summa Cum Laude
Ricardo Rodriguez, BS, Manufacturing Engineering Tech
Cloey Thorpe, BS, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude
Carlos Vera, BS, Interdisciplinary Studies
Riley Wagner, BS, Exercise Science
Paula Ziems, MS, Special Ed Autism Spectrum Disorder
Grand Meadow
Adam Schlee, BS, RN Baccalaureate Completion
