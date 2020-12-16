December 16, 2020

Education Briefs: Minnesota State University, Mankato 2020 Fall grads

By Daily Herald

Published 7:07 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Austin

Tiffany Hoesing, BS, Biology, Summa Cum Laude

Madison Klein, BS, Marketing, Magna Cum Laude

Janet Lamaack, BS, RN Baccalaureate Completion

Payton Merritt, BSSW, Social Work

Lucy Rodriguez, BSSW, Social Work, Summa Cum Laude

Ricardo Rodriguez, BS, Manufacturing Engineering Tech

Cloey Thorpe, BS, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude

Carlos Vera, BS, Interdisciplinary Studies

Riley Wagner, BS, Exercise Science

Paula Ziems, MS, Special Ed Autism Spectrum Disorder

Grand Meadow

Adam Schlee, BS, RN Baccalaureate Completion

