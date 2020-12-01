Duane C. Beaudot

Duane Charles Beaudot came into this world at Stanley, Wisconsin at his first family home, in a blizzard on March 1, 1936. He was born to Joe and Lillian (McConville) Beaudot. He left this world for his heavenly home on Friday, November 27, 2020. He passed away peacefully at Our House Senior Living in Chippewa Falls under the wonderful care of many dedicated staff members.

He grew up in Stanley, WI and graduated from Stanley High School, class of 1955, where he excelled in football, basketball and track, and was also crowned prom king.

Duane married Edna Gustafson at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Boyd, WI on July 8, 1961.

They were blessed with six children, John of Mankato, MN, Barbara of Margaret River, Australia, Gary (Lisa Ryks) of Esko, MN, Steven (Renee Schwaller) of Egg Harbor, WI, Carolyn (Martin) Zellar of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico and Alan (Susan Leem) of Roseville, MN; and 16 grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters, Elaine Schubert of Chicago, Joan Licht of Boyd, WI and La Vonne (Jerome) Kirscht of Plymouth, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Laroy and Milton; sister, Mary Jane; and two grandchildren, Benjamin and Ainslee Beaudot.

After high school, Duane joined the U.S. Navy and spent two years aboard the USS Rochester, cruising the Pacific. After service, he was employed at Swift Company in So. St. Paul, MN. He later joined the Cyrgus Co. Biological firm and the family relocated to Austin, MN where he became district manager for 30 years.

Duane and his wife Edna spent many exciting years attending all the sporting, musical and theater events of their children during their growing up years in Austin. Duane also coached many of the children’s teams, including basketball and football.

Upon retirement in 1997, Duane and Edna found their new home on Lake Lipsett in Spooner, WI. They traveled often to South Padre Island, Texas and often with good friends. The lake was Duane’s love, from Navy to Captain of his pontoon, entertaining friends and family often. His love of flowers and carpentry showed up at this new home. He was driven to perfection on working at this the best he could, and he was very creative.

Duane is best known for those wonderful qualities, but mostly for his generous nature. He was a true family man. His family came first, and his love for them was proof. He always sang on car trips and like his favorite singer, Frank Sinatra, he could honestly say, “I did it my way!”

