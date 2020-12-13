Dahm delivers for Bruins, who snap their losing skid in Bismarck

The Austin Bruins received a helping hand from a familiar face to snap their five-game losing streak when they beat the Bismarck Bobcats (5-8-0-1 overall) 3-2 in Bismarck Saturday night.

Garrett Dahm dished out three assists as the Bruins scored three goals in a 15-minute stretch in the second period to produce all of their offense. Dahm, who is a Mercyhurst University commit from Swansea, was playing in just his second game this season for the Bruins (4-5-2 overall).

Dahm logged in 55 games for Austin last season and he played 51 games for the Bruins in the 2017-2018 season. He now has 54 career points in 111 total games with the team.

Hudson Hodges stopped 24 shots in net for Austin, which doesn’t have another game on the schedule until it hosts the Chippewa Steel at 7:05 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 3 0 – 3

Bismarck 0 0 2 – 2

First period

No scoring

Second period

(A) Jens Richards (Garrett Dahm) 1:41

(A) Mason Poolman (John Lundy, Dahm) 8:51

(A) Barrett Brooks (Kyle Oleksiuk, Dahm) 14:38

Third period

(B) Ben Troumbly (penalty shot) 15:09

(B) Lars Rodne (George Grannis) 16:53

Shots: Austin – 0-for-8; Bismarck – 0-for-6

Power plays: Austin – 16; Bismarck – 26