Council orders 2021 street projects feasibility reports

The Austin City Council unanimously voted in favor of ordering feasibility reports for proposed 2021 street construction projects during its regular meeting Monday evening.

According to City Engineer Steven Lang and Assistant City Engineer Mitch Weenum, the following street projects are slated for 2021 under the Capital Improvement Plan:

• First Avenue Northeast – Oakland Place Northeast to 19th Street Northeast;

• First Avenue Northwest – 18th Street to 19th Street Northwest;

• First Avenue Southeast – South Main Street to Second Street Southeast;

• First Street Southeast – Oakland Avenue East to First Avenue Southeast;

• Fourth Street and Third Avenue Northwest Intersection (Traffic control improvements and mid-block bump outs on Fourth Street Northwest);

• Eighth Avenue Northwest (Mill and Overlay Work) – North Main Street to Fourth Street Northwest;

• Eighth Avenue Southwest (Mill and Overlay Work) – 27th Street Southwest to dead end;

• Eighth Street Northwest – Eighth Avenue to 13th Avenue Northwest;

• Ninth Street Northwest – Eighth Avenue to 10th Avenue Northwest;

• 16th Street Northeast – Oakland Avenue East to Third Avenue Northeast; and

• 19th Street Northwest – Oakland Avenue West to Fourth Avenue Northwest.