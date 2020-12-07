Convictions: Nov. 22-28
Samantha Robyn Allen-Hinchley, 26, of Austin was sentenced to 30 days in jail for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount of schedule I/II drugs – not marijuana. She must follow several conditions and pay $610 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. She received credit for 25 days served.
You Might Like
Bruins can’t find the net in loss to Minot
The Austin Bruins couldn’t produce a spark as they lost to the Minot Minotauros (7-3-2-1 overall) 2-0 in Minot Saturday.... read more