December 7, 2020

  • 30°

Convictions: Nov. 22-28

By Daily Herald

Published 8:49 am Monday, December 7, 2020

Samantha Robyn Allen-Hinchley, 26, of Austin was sentenced to 30 days in jail for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount of schedule I/II drugs – not marijuana. She must follow several conditions and pay $610 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. She received credit for 25 days served.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections