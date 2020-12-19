Convictions: Dec. 6-12

— Cody James Bale, 20, of St. Cloud was sentenced to 21 months in prison for felony escape from custody. He must pay $85 in fines.

—Alex Dale Enright, 26, of Austin was sentenced to five years of probation for felony third-degree drugs – sale – narcotic. He must follow several conditions and pay $1,085 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 27 months in prison.