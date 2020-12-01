Bruins shuffle the schedule

The Austin Bruins, along with the Minot Minotauros and Bismarck Bobcats, have announced newly scheduled games for the upcoming weeks starting this Friday and Saturday in Minot.

Following their two-game impromptu series against the Aberdeen Wings this past weekend, the Bruins have added four more games to their new-look schedule. Up first, the Bruins head to Minot for their first meeting of the season against the Minotauros at 8 p.m. Friday. The two teams will meet again at Maysa Arena at 7p.m. Saturday..

The Bruins also announced a pair of games against the Bismarck Bobcats on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. It’ll be the Bruins’ first trip to Bismarck this season to take on their division rivals. Both games in Bismarck are scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. with broadcasts for all four games beginning 10-minutes before puck drop on HockeyTV and Power 96.1 FM.