Bruins postpone next three home games

Amidst the ever changing landscape of live sports in the world of COVID-19, the Austin Bruins have announced some changes to the final games of the 2020 calendar year and first games of 2021.

The Bruins have announced that the next three games have been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. The games affected are December 31 vs. Chippewa Steel at Riverside Arena, January 1 at St, Cloud Blizzard, and January 2 vs Minnesota Magicians. Ownership and management groups for all four teams involved in the postponement are working diligently to assign new dates for the games. Information will be made available to the public once these decisions have been agreed upon.

For fans who purchased tickets to the Bruins home games scheduled for December 31 or January 2, the Bruins will be issuing an automatic refund in the coming days. If a refund is not showing by December 28th, please contact the Bruins front office at 507-434-4978.

The news comes after the Governor of Minnesota extended his restrictions which prohibit the use of ice rinks in the state. To make room for not only the three most recently postponed games but all Bruins games still needing dates, three weeks will be added to the end of the schedule. The regular-season will now come to a close during the weekend of May 14. Previously, the regular season was set to end on April 24.

Along with the rest of the NAHL, the Bruins are doing everything in their power to play a complete 56-game season.