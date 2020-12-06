Bruins can’t find the net in loss to Minot
The Austin Bruins couldn’t produce a spark as they lost to the Minot Minotauros (7-3-2-1 overall) 2-0 in Minot Saturday.
Austin (3-4-2 overall) hammered out 36 shots on goal, but it wasn’t enough.
Tyler Shea had 25 saves.
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 0 0 – 0
Minot 1 0 1 – 2
First period
(M) Kyle Kukkonen (Jack Westlund, Blaine Warntert) 16:34
Second period
No scoring
Third period
(M) Jacob Thomas (Carter Korpi, Donte Lawson) 10:57
Shots: Austin – 36; Minot – 27
Power plays: Austin – 0-for-4; Minot – 0-for-2
You Might Like
Basketball castaways find their shore
A pair of Big Nine standouts are making waves with the Vikings in Valley City, North Dakota VALLEY CITY,... read more