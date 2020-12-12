Bobcats hand Bruins a 5th straight loss

The Austin Bruins dropped their fifth straight contest when they lost to the Bismarck Bobcats (5-7-0-1 overall) in Bismarck Friday night.

Tyler Shea stopped 31 of 35 shots for Austin (3-5-2 overall) and Hudson Hodges stopped nine of the 10 shots he saw in net.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 0 0 – 1

Bismarck 2 2 1 – 5

First period

(B) Ryan Taylor (Quinn Rudrud, Owen Michaels) 2:24

(B) George Grannis 13:51

Second period

(B) Lars Rodne (Will Magnuson, Owen Michaels) (power play) 4:33

(B) Luke Gramer (Austin Schwartz) (power play)13:05

Third period

(B) John Gormley (Grant Achan) 2:15

(A) Jens Richards (Carson Riddle) 16:23

Shots: Austin – 20; Bismarck – 48

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-4; Bismarck – 2-for-6