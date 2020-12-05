Austin house damaged in Thursday night fire

No injuries were reported after an Austin house was damaged in a Thursday evening fire.

According to Austin Police Chief Jim McCoy, the Austin Fire Department was alerted at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday of a kitchen fire at 204 First St. SE. When firefighters arrived on scene, they observed fire coming from a second story window.

Six individuals living in five apartments within the residence made it out safely and were outside when firefighters arrived. Several of them were aided by the Red Cross.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. McCoy estimated the building suffered about $25,000 in water, smoke and fire damage.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s office was called to investigate. McCoy said the cause of the fire was likely electrical in nature and there is no suspicion of foul play.