Audrey M. Krupicka, 75

Audrey Marie Krupicka, 75, of Owatonna, died peacefully Friday, December 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born January 31, 1945, in Blooming Prairie the daughter of Orville and Helen (Dahl) Knutson. She grew up on a farm near Blooming Prairie. She graduated from Blooming Prairie High School, Class of 1963. She continued her education at Johnson Academy of Beauty Culture and graduated in 1964. She worked at Style Mor and La Petite in Owatonna. On August 18, 1968, she married Randy Krupicka at First Lutheran in Blooming Prairie. The couple lived on a farm in rural Austin where they raised their family. Audrey operated Christian Family Haircare out of her home for over 20 years along with farming with her husband on Sunnyhill Farm, rural Austin.

Audrey enjoyed spending time with people. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She also enjoyed time with her sisters, affectionately known as the Snoop Sisters (it included a few more than her sisters). After her children were on their own, she enjoyed trips with her siblings. She had an eye for crafts and could see potential in “finds” at the thrift stores and repurpose them. Hospitality was a gift that she shared with the people in her life. She also loved flower gardening. She was a life-long member of Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church and involved in Bible study.

She is survived by her children, Shawn (John) Gutowski of Blaine and Lonny (Carie) Krupicka of Northfield; grandchildren, Ella and Logan Krupicka; siblings, Bob (Sharon) Knutson of Owatonna, Janice (Larry) Johnson of St. Peter, Donna Herzog of Owatonna and Carol (Glenn) Kruckeberg of Clairmont; many nieces and nephews and life-long high school friends and neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Helen; husband, Randy (1987); mother and father in-law, John and Annella (Thompson) Krupicka; siblings, Gary Knutson, Art Knutson, Arlen (Linda) Knutson; brothers-in-law, Duane Herzog and Richard Krupicka and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Krupicka

Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Monday, December 28th from 4:00 – 7:00 PM and at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna on Tuesday from 10:00 – 11:00 AM . Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna. Interment will be in the Red Oak Grove Cemetery rural Austin.

Livestream of the funeral service is available at: https://wearelivetoday.com/audrey-krupicka