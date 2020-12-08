Allen Cory Olson, 69, of Owatonna passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital on November 26 2020.

He is survived by his daughter Corie (Craig) Hollerud and son Trevor Olson, six grandchildren, brother Steve (Ileen) Olson, Uncle, Don (Carol) Hermanson, brother and sister in laws, Mike (Jo) Hull, Pat Kitching, and Katie Lawrence, many nieces and nephews, and many special friends.

Allen was preceded in death by his former wife, mother of his children, and friend Bridget Olson, and his parents.

Al was born and raised in Austin Mn. After receiving training to weld, he and his family moved to Owatonna. Al worked for the King Co., Advanced Coil, and McQuay International.

He spent his family years attending sporting events his children participated in, family reunions, and fishing trips with family and friends. He also enjoyed taking walks, and sharing lunch with friends by Lake Kohlmeier.

He adored his grandchildren and the time spent with them. He would bring them donuts on Saturday mornings and watch birds with them. His youngest grandkids were his “birthday buddies” as they shared a birthday with him.

Al’s final days were spent at St. Mary’s Hospital where he received wonderful care. The family would like to express their gratitude for the music shared, the chaplain visits, and the wonderful Hospice care given to Al and his daughter during these difficult times. Also thank you to all the friends and family who reached out with encouragement and love.

A memorial will be held at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary at a later date due to current health concerns.