The Austin Bruins forced an extra period, but they couldn’t close things out as they lost to the Minot Minotauros (6-3-2-1 overall) 3-2 in overtime in Minot Friday.

Cade Stibbe sealed the victory for Minot when he scored just under three minutes into OT.

The Bruins (3-3-2 overall) had stormed back into the game in the third period when Carson Riddle scored two short

handed goals in the span of just over a minute to tie the game at 2-2.

Tyler Shea had 35 stops for Austin.

This was Austin’s fifth straight contest on the road and the team won’t be playing in Riverside Arena until it is allowed by Gov. Tim Walz.

For now, Austin’s next three games are all road contests and the Bruins don’t have a home game on the schedule until Dec. 31 against the Chippewa Steel.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 0 2 0 – 2

Minot 1 1 0 1 – 3

First period

(M) Damon Zimmer (Kaiden Scott, Reid Bogenhorn) 16:57

Second period

(M) Cade Stibbe (Scott) 15:45

Third period

(A) Carson Riddle (Barrett Brooks) (short handed) 8:57

(A) Riddle (short handed) 10:13

OT

(M) Cade Stibbe

Shots: Austin – 34; Minot – 38

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-2 ; Minot – 0-for-4