4 File to Fill County Board Vacancy on First Day

Four people have filed to run in the special election to fill the District 1 County Commissioner vacancy left vacant by the death of Tim Gabrielson in November.

Individuals filing on Dec. 2 were Tim Duren, Mark Lang, John Mueller, and Arnie Johnson.

Wednesday marked the first day candidates could file to run to fill Gabrielson’s.

The Mower County Board of Commissioners, at their Nov. 24 board meeting, approved a special election to be held to fill the vacancy.

Commissioner Gabrielson was re-elected on Nov. 3 to another four-year term to represent District 1. That term begins on January 4, 2021. According to Minnesota statute, a special election to fill a vacancy is required.

The filing period for the position runs through Friday, Dec. 11. Filing hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. Interested candidates can complete an Affidavit of Candidacy and pay the $50 filing fee at the Auditor-Treasurer’s office in the Mower County Government Center, located at 201 First Street NE in Austin.

Because there already are two more candidates, a special primary election will be necessary to reduce the field to two candidates and that will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. The two candidates receiving the most votes in the primary election will advance to the Special General Election which will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Candidates must reside in District 1, which includes the townships of Lansing, Red Rock, Udolpho, and Waltham; and also includes the cities of Brownsdale, Mapleview, Waltham, and the 1st Ward, 1st Precinct of the City of Austin. Only voters living in Commissioner District 1 will vote in the special elections.

For questions or more information, please contact the Mower County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office at 507-437-9457, or email elections@co.mower.mn.us.