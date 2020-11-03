Vikings swept by WEM

The Hayfield volleyball team lost to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (7-0 overall) by scores of 25-14, 25-16, 25-16 in Waterville Tuesday.

“WEM is so tough and execution on our end has to be nearly perfect to be competitive,” Hayfield head coach Jeremy Struck said. “Tonight we were not consistently good and took the loss.”

Kenna Chick had 17 digs for the Vikings (4-4 overall).

Hayfield stats: Reese Bauman, 7 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs, 1 block; Jenna Jacobsen, 6 kills, 2 assists, 8 digs; Maryx Young, 2 kills, 17 assists, 15 digs; Allison Meier, 2 kills, 1 block; Cait Hendrickson, 2 kills, 2 digs; Kenna Chick, 17 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace