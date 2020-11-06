Vikings play FBA close, but fall in three

The Hayfield volleyball team lost a close match to Faribault Bethlehem Academy (7-1 overall) by scores of 26-24, 25-18, 26-24 in Hayfield Thursday.

Jenna Jacobsen put down 11 kills for the Vikings (4-5 overall).

“Execution is key,” Hayfield head coach Jeremy Struck said. “It’s the little things that will get you to the next level. We were close, but they were a little better tonight.”

Hayfield stats: Jenna Jacobsen, 11 kills, 1 assist, 15 digs; Reese Bauman, 6 kills, 9 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Allison Meier, 4 kills, 1 assist, 5 digs; Maryx Young, 3 kills, 24 assists, 13 digs; Haeven Skjervem, 2 kills, 1 assist, 9 digs; Lexi Gerber, 1 kill, 5 digs, 1 block; Cait Hendrickson, 1 kill, 1 dig; Kenna Chick, 1 kill, 20 digs; 1 ace