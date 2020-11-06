Thomas “Tom” J. Benson, 64

Thomas “Tom” J. Benson, age 64 of Austin, Minnesota, died Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Tom was born August 20, 1956 in Austin, Minnesota, to Lawrence and Dorothy (Johnson) Benson. He attended school and graduated in Austin. Tom was a talented autobody repairman who spent hours working on cars. He enjoyed watching sports and casino trips. Tom loved his dog, Pappy John who was his faithful companion for many years.

Survivors include his brothers, Bill (Pam Meling) Benson of Austin, MN, Paul Benson of Austin, MN; nieces and nephews, including Maggie Benson of Austin, MN; and other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Dorothy Benson; sister, Denise; and loving dog, Pappy John.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Red Oak Grove Lutheran Cemetery, rural Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.