Sylvester “Bud” Schaefer, 93

Sylvester F. “Bud” Schaefer, 93 of Adams, Minnesota, passed away at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin, Minnesota on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Bud was born on the family farm near Meyer, Iowa to John and Emma (Krebsbach) Schaefer, and attended rural schools growing up.

On September 6, 1949 he was united in marriage to Rosemary Blake. To this union six children were born; Yvonne, Patrick, Ellen, Ruth, Jim and Mary Jo.

Bud was a lifelong carpenter. Numerous examples of his work exist throughout the community including the many home projects he worked on with his children.

He was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams where he was a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus Jean-Pierre Aulneau Assembly #527. He served the Adams community for many years as assistant chief of the fire department. He was a patient, generous man, and a very hard worker who took pride in all that he did. Bud loved fishing with his friends, dancing at the Terp Ballroom, auctioneering in his spare time, and riding the bike his children gave him. He will be sadly missed by everyone!

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Raymond and Pete; sister Joline May; son-in-law Paul Davis; brother-in-law Vincent Miller.

Bud is survived by his wife Rosemary of Adams; children Yvonne (Bob) Mulcahy of Inver Grove Heights, Patrick (Judy) Schaefer of Shoreview, Ellen (Dave) Wiste of Adams, Ruth (Lowell) Larson of Hilton Head Island, S.C., Jim (Katie) Schaefer of Rochester, Mary Jo Davis of Wykoff; 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; sister Gladys Miller of Adams; sisters-in-law Judy Schaefer of Danville, KY, Ann Schaefer of Riceville, IA.

The Schaefer Family will celebrate a private Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams. Interment will follow at the Sacred Heart Church Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Sacred Heart Catholic School in Adams (sacredheartadams.org), or donor’s choice. The Adams Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements.