Packers will host Northfield in final game Tuesday, Section 1A and Section 1 nine man are aiming for a two-round playoff

A football season like we’ve never seen before is about to have a highly unique postseason that is scheduled to wrap up by the end of next week.

The Section 1AAAAA Tournament will be played as a one round tournament and the Packers will finish their year off with a game against Northfield in Austin at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Section 1A Tournament is down to three teams as Randolph and Goodhue will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with the winner playing at No. 1 Blooming Prairie for a 1 p.m. kick-off on Nov. 21.

Section 1 nine-man may have six or seven teams, depending on what Houston does. The semifinals will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday and the title game will be held at the highest advancing seed at 1 p.m. on Nov. 21. Grand Meadow and LeRoy-Ostrander are both still planning on playing in the tournament.

Hayfield, Lyle-Pacelli and Southland have already had their seasons called off due to COVID-19.