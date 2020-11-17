Packer volleyball team swept by Cougars

The Austin volleyball team lost to Mankato East (8-3 overall, 8-3 Big Nine) by scores of 25-10, 25-14, 25-9 in Mankato Monday.

Ava Boverhuis put down five kills for the Packers (0-11 overall, 0-11 Big Nine).

Austin stats: Joy Deng, 3 kills, 2 ace blocks; Ava Boverhuis, 5 kills, 2 blocks; Kennedy Bell, 2 kills, 9 digs; Briella Wempner, 6 set assists