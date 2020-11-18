Ovarian Cancer Midwest Focus 2020 held Nov. 5-6

The 2020 Ovarian Cancer Midwest Focus Conference took place Nov. 5-6 with all speakers and attendees participating remotely. The conference focused on basic science, translational and clinical topics on ovarian cancer.

“Ovarian Cancer is the deadliest form of Gynecologic Cancers and this is why it is critical to bring together scientists, physicians, ovarian cancer advocates to discuss new developments in this field,” shared Dr. Ilana Chefetz, head of the Cancer Stem Cells & Necroptosis lab at The Hormel Institute.

Approximately 100 attendees from across the country and internationally heard from 16 worldwide experts and 13 presenters selected to give short talks from their submitted abstracts.

The conference was organized and co-chaired by Chefetz and Drs. Martina Bazzaro and Melissa Geller from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus.

Organizers are hoping next year’s conference can be held in-person at The Hormel Institute in November 2021.