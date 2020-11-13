Mower County HHS to hold free flu vaccination clinic Nov. 19

The Mower County Department of Health and Human Services will be holding a free flu vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Austin Holiday Inn Conference Center.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, the Minnesota Department of Health is supplying the county with 300 free doses of the flu vaccine.

“We want to get that flu vaccine out there so we’re not dealing with influenza and COVID-19,” Kellogg said. “We’re also hoping to get practice for a mass vaccination clinic for when a COVID vaccine is available.”

Flu vaccines will be offered for anyone ages 3 and older. Because the vaccines are offered free of charge, no insurance is required.

Registration is required and can be done on the Mower County website at co.mower.mn.us. The link can be found under “Announcements.”